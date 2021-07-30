Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 633,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,325. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

