Zacks: Brokerages Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VER opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

