Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Hold

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALEC. raised their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ALEC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 73,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alector by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

