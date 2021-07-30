Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock.

NYSE EBR opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

