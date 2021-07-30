Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

