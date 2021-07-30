Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Sell

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,477,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

