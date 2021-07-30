Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Sell

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $555.40 million, a PE ratio of -232.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

