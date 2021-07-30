Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Hold

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

