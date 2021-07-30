Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

