Zacks Investment Research Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,158,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.