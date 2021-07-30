Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to “Buy”

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The company has a market capitalization of $737.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.