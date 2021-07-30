Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to “Buy”

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.