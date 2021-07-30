Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to “Buy”

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 254.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HMLP opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

