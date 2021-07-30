Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Buy

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

