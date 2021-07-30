Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Zendesk updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ZEN traded down $21.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.17. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.