Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 39.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $203.31. 18,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.21. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

