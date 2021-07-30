Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.66. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $240.29. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

