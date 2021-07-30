Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $15.15. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zynex shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 6,722 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

