Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,306 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zynga were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

