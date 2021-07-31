-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

LPCN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 33.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $135,000. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.32. 347,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,117. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

