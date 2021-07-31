-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.
In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter.
SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 449,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $64.19.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.