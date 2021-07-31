-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 449,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

