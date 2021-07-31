$0.09 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.37. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,568.70 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,480.42.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.