-$0.11 EPS Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

ASLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,982. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

