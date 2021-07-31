-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $9.24. 150,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.