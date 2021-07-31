$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.