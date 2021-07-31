$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $123.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.