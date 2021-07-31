$0.76 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of PCRX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 384,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.79.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

