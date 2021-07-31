$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

RL opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,332,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

