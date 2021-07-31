$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

MRVL traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,740. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.