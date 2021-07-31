$1.08 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.17. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $202.70. 2,420,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,944. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $205.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

