$1.12 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. United Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Duke Energy by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 67,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

