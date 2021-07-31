$1.14 EPS Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vectrus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vectrus by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vectrus by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vectrus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

