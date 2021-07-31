$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 697,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

