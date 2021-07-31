$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $586.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 1,852,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,292. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

