$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

