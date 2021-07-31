$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.64. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.47. 1,761,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

