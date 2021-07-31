$1.89 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.95. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

