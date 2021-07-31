10,289 Shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

