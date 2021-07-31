1,095 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

