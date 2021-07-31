11,575 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

