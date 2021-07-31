$12.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings per share of $12.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $15.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.14. Amazon.com reported earnings of $12.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $57.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $74.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,126.19.

Shares of AMZN traded down $272.33 on Monday, reaching $3,327.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,459.65. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

