120 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 352.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.