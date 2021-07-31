12,229 Shares in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO opened at $15.77 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.