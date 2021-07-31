$123.16 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $123.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $473.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 131,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,862,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $10,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

