1,855 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of CLX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

