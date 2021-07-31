1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

SRCE stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 33.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

