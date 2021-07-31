1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 6,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 70,679 shares.The stock last traded at $45.30 and had previously closed at $44.71.

Specifically, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

