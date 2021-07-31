$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 1,444,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.99. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

