$2.24 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Waters posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

Shares of WAT opened at $389.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.40. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $394.02.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

