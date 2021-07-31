$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $11.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NYSE AA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

